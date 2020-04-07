Editorial: Saving lives, face

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Evers finally did what he had to do. He postponed Wisconsin’s statewide primary election for two months, suspending in-person voting Tuesday that would have endangered citizens, poll workers, National Guard members and communities. But not before Republicans in control of the legislature once again made Wisconsin a national embarrassment.

News stories and analysis including an editorial in Monday’s New York Times and on the front page of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ridiculed Wisconsin’s legislature for its reckless refusal to postpone the election. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have for years caused damage to Wisconsin’s image and the lives of its citizens with their obsessive quest for power and campaign money. Their willingness to risk the lives of voters to increase the chance of a conservative Supreme Court victor and to please the Big Money folks pulling the strings of Fitzgerald’s congressional campaign is repugnant.

Vos and Fitzgerald do not care about Wisconsin and they don’t care about the health and future of its citizens. We believe those too are shared concerns for all of us.

