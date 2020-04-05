Editorial: Save our servers

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — We’re all trying to help. The outpouring of offers of assistance to people who need it has been heartwarming especially given the face we are all struggling in one or another.

What a remarkable experience, this shared vulnerability and these shared concerns.

Among the many expressions of generosity and care has been the recognition of the impact the pandemic is having on small businesses and their workers. That’s one of the places News 3 Now, Channel3000.com and Madison Magazine are joining with community partners to help.

In this case along with Kessenich’s Food Service Supply Company to raise money to help food industry workers who are losing their sources of income as restaurants are forced to get by on takeout snd delivery, These are the folks who make Madison’s food scene so special. They usually take care of us.

Now we need to take care of them. Visit Channel3000.com or click here for an easy link to Go Fund Me campaign. every dollar raised will go to a restaurant worker who needs it.

