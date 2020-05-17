Editorial: Rethinking Schools of Hope amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — Last week, as the response to the pandemic and plans to reopen evolved and intensified, the Schools of Hope project re-entered the civic conversation and it was a welcome addition.

Like so much that was originally conceived of as responding to shared concerns in our community, the work of creating opportunities for all students to be successful readers by the end of third grade now includes a necessary COVID-19 change of focus. But that might be very well enhance the chances for success.

Going forward educating our children is all about social, emotional learning. It’s about not going back to the pre-pandemic ways of doing things, because they didn’t work then and they certainly won’t work now. We know more now. We’re trying things we never tried before. We’re thinking differently. This can be better. If we embrace it a shared focus on educating our kid can lead the way to recovery.

