Editorial: Response to violent protest tactics

MADISON, Wis. — It is possible to support and encourage protest, loud,insistent, passionate protest, and to condemn injuries and property damages, and we do.

It is possible to demand that we as a nation end the sanctioned killing of black men by police officers, and acknowledge the appropriately measured actions of Madison police to respect the rights of protesters and keep the peace.

It is possible to be appalled at the damage to small, local businesses, and admire those business people who see an issue bigger and more important than a broken window. And we are and we do.

And it is possible to be inspired by the citizens and civic leaders who mobilized themselves and others to literally repair the damage, and to understand and stand with those who we have put in the position of needing to take dramatic action end injustice. We are and we do.

