Editorial: Reflecting on young voices of hope and change

MADISON, Wis. — It’s time for one last reflection on the high school graduating class of 2020 after an enjoyable weekend of creative celebrations and fun expressions of pride and achievement.

The voices of young people, including the voices we heard in our special broadcast ceremonies in partnership with the Madison Metropolitan School District, are the voices of a better and more hopeful world. The contrast between the so-called adult responses to public health and human spirit crises and the enthusiastic embrace of needed if difficult change by young people is stark.

We adults have screwed up a lot. And we’ve proven ourselves unwilling if not incapable of fixing things.

Young hearts and minds, young ideas and idealism, young activism fueled by a more real awareness of the fragility of the planet and the common humanity of its inhabitants are the promise of a safer, more just world.

