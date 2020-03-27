Editorial: Reflecting on the value of grace

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — “Grace” is not a word that has likely come to mind a lot in the last week or so.

And yet perhaps we would benefit from a little more of it. News 3 Now News Director Sarah Gray, who has been leading the news gathering and reporting work of an extraordinarily dedicated and hard-working team of journalists, told me grace was a word that came to mind as she reflected on what she and others have been hearing from the people we service in south central Wisconsin.

As the week went on, the spirit of the community was changing a little, from “We’re all in this together,” to a little more complaining, selfishness, intolerance and incivility. I’m hearing it as well. I suppose some of it is understandable, especially that motivated by uncertainty and fear. But we’ve got a long way to go and we can’t let our patience wear thin. We need to “be in this together,” we need to stay in this together. It’s tough for everyone right now, but there is so much good being done and we want to acknowledge that and celebrate that.

Let’s support each other. We will get through this, and it will be easier to do so if we do it with a little grace.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments