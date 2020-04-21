Editorial: Protecting the vulnerable

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Unfortunately the worst of times sometimes brings out the worst in some people.

As we look out for each other during the crisis it is imperative we look out for our friends and neighbors who are especially vulnerable.

Latinx leaders are telling us they are hearing from members of their community that some employers are violating Safer at Home orders and requiring their Latinx employees to report to work. That’s dangerous and wrong.

And, sadly, there is great concern for sexual assault victims and survivors for whom staying at home is stressful and dangerous. The Rape Crisis Center, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin and Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault are all open and providing services to those who need them.

All of us need to look out for those who are susceptible to being taken advantage of or abused. Help is available.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments