Editorial: Proof that private public partnership can work

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now News Director Sarah Gray and I had a digital meeting with Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce President Zach Brandon Thursday that I found illustrative and hopeful.

From an editorial perspective a number of things stood out. First, no surprise, Brandon is an uncommonly thoughtful leader and he and the chamber are contributing big time to the respond and recover effort in the greater Madison region.

His thoughts on the importance of investments in areas like Dane County’s child care system and the needs of businesses to accommodate social distancing when they ramp back up again struck me as smart and forward thinking.

Second, his description of the collaboration between the chamber and city and county government was reassuring and so different from the dysfunction we’re seeing at the state level. Local leaders are talking to each other, sharing ideas and embracing ways to get back to work safely.

Madison again finds itself in a better position than many cities to recover from the crisis. Proof that private public partnership can work. Madison business leaders are doing just that, leading. We find that hopeful and we’ll take hope anywhere we can find it right now.

