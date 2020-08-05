Editorial: Preparing to vote

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — We’re less than a week away from the fall primary election, interest in voting is extremely high and seems to just keep growing, and there’s still time to make sure your ballot gets counted.

After all the attention absentee voting has understandably gotten the first thing we want to emphasize is as always you can register at the poll, either in person absentee or on election day. Don’t forget your ID.

You can still request an absentee ballot by mail but that has to be done by 5 p.m. Thursday and you’ll probably need to take it to a ballot drop-off site.

If you have questions check My Vote Wisconsin or your local clerks office. Republican lawmakers have tried to make voting as hard as possible. Don’t let them stop you. And while next Tuesday’s election is a partisan party preference only it’s good to start planning for November.

