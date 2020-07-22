Editorial: Prepare to vote

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — With all of the challenges facing us there remains one very straight forward and at least moderately effective action we can take, and that’s vote. But once again voting requires some preparation and the time for that is now.

Most immediate is the need to register if you are not already and that needs to be done by the end of the day Wednesday. If you are not already registered to vote you can do so online or by downloading a registration form and having it postmarked no later than Wednesday.

After that you need to decide if you’re going to vote absentee but you’ve got a little time for that and we’ll get back to you with details. But don’t neglect to register. Whether it’s COVID-19 response, social justice issues or policies from education to immigration the most important thing we can all do, we have a right and responsibility to do, is vote. Make sure you’re prepared.

