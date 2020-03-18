Editorial: Open government to our democracy, fundamental freedoms is as vital as ever

MADISON, Wis. — This is Sunshine Week, the annual observance of the importance of open government to our democracy and our fundamental freedoms.

And this week the message is as vital and necessary as ever.

Every reporter, photographer, editor and manager at News 3 Now and all members of the WISC editorial board are working as hard as we can to give you the most accurate, timely, useful information we can about this pandemic. We are aware of the balance needed between the unflinching presentation of the facts and the tone of the message. This is not hype.

This is real, it is honest and it is gathered and presented with every bit of professional skill and integrity we process. But, we are dependent on government leaders to be honest and open with us. Obvious and total transparency is essential to trust. As news media we promise that to you. We require and demand it of our public officials. It’s your right to know. And that couldn’t be more important than right now.

