Editorial: No one should have to be silent

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — We’ve acknowledged before, to be silent is to be complicit.

That’s true for not protesting the injustice in our society. The right to justice must have a voice. But it is also true in not condemning violence and destruction and dangerous behavior, if silence is to condone such threats to public safety. And it is also true in rejecting efforts to silence the media, the public voice in so many areas.

And the important point is none of these are mutually exclusive. We are often so determined to silence those with whom we disagree that we lessen the impact of our voices for justice and fairness and good.

Let’s make room for all voices. Let’s make time for listening. We can be angry and respect others. We can be strong and compassionate. And we can be heard without demanding others be silent.

