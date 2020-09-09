Editorial: Modifying student behavior

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — In her letter to the UW-Madison community Chancellor Rebecca Blank wrote “This virus cannot be controlled without each of us modifying our normal behavior.” The question is can UW students modify their normal behavior?

Blank’s prescription of 14 days of restrictions on student activities is a necessary response to the spike in COVID-19 cases on campus. Time will tell if it’s enough. It’s fair to say most of the people we’ve talked to are not optimistic.

Students News 3 Now Reporter Maddy O’Neill talked with are clearly hoping to stay on campus and in classrooms. We hope they’re up to the challenge. This is about more than typically healthy and resilient 19 and 20-year-olds. This is about vulnerable faculty and staff and the broader community. They have two weeks to prove they can do it. If they don’t there won’t be much choice other than to shut it down.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.