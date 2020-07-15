Editorial: Meeting the needs of our shared concerns

Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Because our shared concerns and our many needs can seem overwhelming these days, it’s important to note what’s being done as well as what we must do.

Food and housing are certainly basic needs we must address.

Dane County’s doubling of its $3 million investment in Second Harvest’s Covid-19 food partnership program, and $10 million eviction prevention program with the Tenant Resource Center, are a welcome response to the immediate needs of many in our community.

But the pandemic has also exposed gaps in mental health services and broadband internet access.

NAMI Dane County is asking the Tate to increase reimbursement for telehealth services and psychiatric hospitalization as needs for both have grown.

The state simply has to invest more in broadband infrastructure.

We support both and express our appreciation for the county stepping up on food and shelter.

