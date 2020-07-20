Editorial: Meeting the immediate needs of UW’s Odyssey Project

by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — We’ve got some good news and some less good news regarding one of our favorite inclusive and equitable education programs.

The UW Odyssey Project, providing free humanities courses for adults near the poverty level, received a new $3 million endowment a few weeks ago. Major gifts from Pleasant Rowland and John and Tashia Morgridge among others will enable Emily Auerbach’s terrific program to continue moving people from homelessness and incarceration to college degrees and community leadership.

The problem is with these generous supporters of Odyssey making their gifts to the endowment there is an immediate need for operating resources. COVID-19 has only heightened the importance of helping people access self-sufficiency through educational achievement. The social justice issues involved are clearer than ever. Odyssey needs other donors to step up. If you can, we assure you will be making a difference. Odyssey changes lives. Your help in that effort would be appreciated.

