Editorial: Meeting the challenges

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — We are being challenged. No further emphasis needed.

We are being challenged as a planet, as a society and as a civilization. And we will meet the challenge.

It will require old reservoirs of compassion and fortitude and new ideas and courage. We need to accept the realities of a changing world and embrace their positive potential and we need to reject flawed and failing concepts of leadership, politics and human behavior, and replace them.

At times it all feels like more than we can do, like too much. It’s not. We are capable of responding with thoughtful and determined action, of healing and getting stronger, of opening our hearts and of finding hope. We have shared concerns. But we also share so much more. We can do this.

