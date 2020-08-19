Editorial: Making UW System ‘more relevant and relatable’

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

Courtesy UW System

MADISON, Wis. — It is certainly not a surprise to this editorial board that former Governor Tommy Thompson is seizing the opportunity of serving as President of the UW System to encourage greater investment in the UW to leverage the system in meeting the immediate and future needs of Wisconsin.

As always Thompson understands the impact the UW has on the state’s economy and the impact it can have on recovering from the pandemic. As important he sees the importance of the UW in serving underrepresented and under-served populations and in the hopes and dreams of every student who wants to attend a UW System campus.

He is not cavalier. Before requesting a 3.5% budget increase he cut administrative spending by $10 million. But his tuition forgiveness initiative and borrowing plans are investments in the Wisconsin Idea and are exactly what the UW, students, the state and its citizens need right now.

