Editorial: Looking at United Madison’s Addiction Awareness Campaign

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — In a lot of ways living through this pandemic has meant confronting our shared vulnerabilities.

Many of us need help in various forms and that requires public education and access to available resources. United Madison, Diane Hansen’s media partnership public information project committed to bringing our community together has launched a new campaign around addiction awareness which is particularly welcome right now. Substance abuse in its many forms is a dangerous side effect of forced isolation and thus it’s a shared concern.

United Madison’s web site and a series of public service announcements highlight various addiction resources in safe, no-judgement, easy to access formats. They are sources you can trust. WISC-TV, Channel 3000.com and Madison Magazine are proud to be United Madison partners. And we’re happy to get the word out about addiction awareness, truly a shared concern.

