Editorial: Local Voices Network offers conversation opportunities

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — What do you want to see in a new police chief? What does an inclusive economy look like to you? Are you looking for new voices?

The Madison chapter of the Local Voices Network is offering conversation opportunities on all of these. For four consecutive Wednesday’s beginning this week, LVN is hosting small-group facilitated conversations to collect public input on what we should be looking for in a new police chief.

Next Monday downtown Madison, incorporated members are invited to join in a conversation on imagining an inclusive economy. And a podcast of the first listening party by staff from LVN founder Cortico is available now.

We’re big fans of LVN and the incredibly important work they are doing around civil, civic dialogue and listening. This is so needed right now. You can learn more and register to participate at LVN.org. We recommend you do so.

