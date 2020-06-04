Editorial: Listening to voices of leadership

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — First of all I want to thank Chris Reece for his editorial yesterday.

It was our Vice President and General Manager and Editorial board member Tom Keeler who suggested we have Chris deliver his thoughtful and heartfelt social media post as an editorial. It was a great idea. From the remarkable responses I’ve received many of you feel the same way.

In addition, we want to acknowledge the extraordinary leadership of Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County CEO and President Michael Johnson. Johnson’s commitment to this community and its citizens, his vision and his ability to foster partnerships and collaboration and inspire other leaders, activists, philanthropists and caring citizens to act is resulting in both response and recovery, peace and change. We’re going to have more to say about change in upcoming editorials. But thank you Michael Johnson for showing us what leadership looks like.

