Editorial: Lilada Gee’s important work is healing

MADISON, Wis. — We got a welcome reminder this week of the necessity of not losing our focus on health issues apart from the coronavirus with the launch of Lilada Gee’s new podcast Defending Black Girlhood.

Gee is a Madison author, producer and radio show host, a survivor of sexual abuse and a life-long advocate for black girls and women. Gee’s determination to increase awareness of the need to give voice to black girls and the importance of culturally relevant health care has protected and empowered countless lives. Her work is healing.

Silence is dangerous in normal times. An environment like this one is even more difficult. We appreciate and applaud Gee for having the courage and determination to expand her important work to include this new podcast at a time when it might be even harder to do, but also so needed.

