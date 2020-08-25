Editorial: Jacob Blake’s life matters

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — How is it possible we are here again?

Of course our fellow citizens who are Black would ask how it’s possible anyone would think we wouldn’t be here again. It seemed like everything had finally changed. But in fact everything has not. Not yet.

But it is hard to believe that another Black man has been shot by a police officer. In the back. As this is being written Jacob Blake is still alive. I hope that is still true as you hear it, and a week from now and a year from now because Jacob Blake’s life matters.

But in addition to Jacob Blake surviving we must also hope response is swift and meaningful. That reforms are required and enacted. That protests are powerful, cathartic and peaceful. Because this cannot happen again. Can it?

