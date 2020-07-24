Editorial: Investing in the movement

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Equity is more than words.

The work of creating a more socially just world needs protests and dialogue but it also requires more tangible resources that address the economic disparities that undergird the racial divide. It requires investment. It requires dollars.

This week the Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of the Capital Times, announced it was giving $350,000 in grants to support the work of 14 Black-led service providers. The awards recognize the immediate efforts to respond to Black community needs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic justice movement. The grants will help organizations like the Urban League, Black Chamber of Commerce, Foundation for Black Women’s Wellness and the Progress Center for Black Women do their vital work of delivering services to the African-American community.

Tokenism is not acceptable. Words are not enough. We appreciate the Evjue Foundation’s example of meaningful impact.

