Editorial: Investing in recovery to return to normal faster

MADISON, Wis. — As obvious as the need may seem there are those who are worried about the impact this pandemic is having on budgets at all levels of government.

But if ever there was a time to spend now and worry about the consequences later this is it. If we don’t spend now there won’t be a later for many.

So, we support the City of Madison and Dane County for amending their budgets to increase the public health department’s response to COVID-19. Infection control, contact tracing and outreach will improve as a result. We also appreciate the Wisconsin Department of Health Services providing more than $140 million in food benefits to families with children missing school meals.

And we think it’s smart for Wisconsin to consider health and economic impacts of reopening on a regional basis as recommended by the UW-Madison’s Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy. Smart spending will get us back to normal faster.

