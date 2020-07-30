Editorial: Important work continues in Madison

Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Yesterday we asked for some leadership on some important issues that are just not going very well right now.

But we also want to point out that in other areas important work is being done in the midst of similar challenges.

Specifically the Madison Plan Commission has embarked on a review of the city’s zoning code with a goal of increasing the supply of housing units available. The biggest need of course is affordable housing, but creating more multi-family housing, including additional units on the same lot deserve consideration.

Likewise the city is making progress on plans for the former Oscar Mayer site. This is one of the most significant development opportunities in our city and we need to get it right.

Both of these pro-growth plans are going to be important elements of a post-pandemic, more inclusive and just Madison. We’re pleased to see them moving forward.

