Editorial: Honoring our fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — And so we pause, in the midst of our immediate fears and the uncertainties of life on Memorial Day 2020, to rightfully honor the memories of those who faced their own fears and uncertain fates and gave their lives in service to our country.

Risking death in service to others feels very real today. We see examples of it daily. And like other observances of honor and grief we are confronted with the responsibility to forgo ceremony this year.

So we’ll acknowledge the sacrifices of the fallen in safer, more solitary ways. But we will honor them nonetheless.

There is much about this pandemic that reminds us of that for which the members of our military sacrificed their lives. It’s good to remember, and pay tribute, safely and respectfully.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments