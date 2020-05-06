Editorial: Honoring Ms. Milele’s Madison

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — It’s hard to imagine Madison without Milele Chikasa Anana.

She was one of the most influential, inspirational and beloved Madisonians of the last 50 years. She was a social worker, an activist, a business leader, a civic leader and for nearly decades the publisher of the essential journal chronicling Madison’s African American community UMOJA.

In those pages Ms. Milele, as she was affectionately and respectfully known, celebrated “the village,” and the accomplishments of its residents. It was clearly a labor of love as she was tireless in attendance at seemingly every community event, especially those acknowledging the achievements of African Americans. This was Ms. Milele’s Madison and she made it ours as well.

Milele Chikasa Anana was a colleague, an advisor, a critic and a friend. She made me a better journalist and she made this a better city. She will simply never be forgotten.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments