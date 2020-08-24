Editorial: Highlighting the work of Centro Hispano of Dane County

MADISON, Wis. — I have not quite twenty editorials yet to present to you before I retire, and while there are important issues we’ll need to address in the next three weeks, I do want to highlight some of the extraordinary assets this editorial board has supported over the years. And one of the most important has been Centro Hispano.

The news peg is the recent award of more than $150,000 Centro received from Unidosus, the nation’s largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organization. The funds will support some of Centro’s most successful and valuable education initiatives, an area where Centro just shines. But Centro Hispano is so much more.

Over the years, Centro has grown to be a vital part of the civic fabric of Dane County. It supports families, shares the rich Latinx cultures and contributes to the regional economy. Executive Director Karen Menendez Coller and her talented and committed staff and volunteers have built Centro into an organization integral to who we are as a community. And as the award signifies, it will only grow in impact in the years to come.