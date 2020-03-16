Editorial: Supporting local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — We have a lot of work to do during this unprecedented health crisis, to stay safe, to be smart, come together and address our shared concerns.

Yes, it’s hard to know where to start. But what’s most important is to simply start. Nonprofits and small businesses all need our attention and our support. More on non-profits tomorrow. But one way of reducing the strain on nonprofits is to help local businesses stay in business and keep folks working and on the payroll.

Many businesses are doing everything they can to adhere to health guidelines and still keep their doors open. Restaurants in particular are struggling with restrictions on number of patrons, customer comfort with social distancing, perishable food and disposable income worries.

Many are offering take-out and drive-by pickup options. Some are sending more food to pantries and nonprofits that need it and others are discounting prices. All that’s required of us is some intentional thinking and planning. You can find updated lists of businesses responding to the crisis on channel3000.com.

Support them. It’s important all of us stay in business.

