Editorial: Helping families, caring for kids is paramount

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — While we struggle with understandable differences of opinion on staying safe and deploying resources basic needs remain a shared concern for all of us.

Among the most important are providing for the health and growth of our children.

All of it requires new thinking and new ways of doing things and the Madison Metropolitan School District has offered an admirable example with its proposal to provide child care for 1,000 and perhaps as many as 2,000 elementary school-age kids this school year.

The initiative is a partnership between district staff and area child care providers to help kids and families who need it most. Learning would still take place online. But the kids will have access to iPads and Chromebooks and the district will provide transportation and meals.

As the debate over opening schools and businesses goes on helping families and caring for kids is paramount. This does both and we’re all for it.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments