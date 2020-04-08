Editorial: Helping each other when we need it most

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — It seems to us there are two daily lists we need to absorb during this crisis: The list of infections, how many, and where, and the list of people, businesses, agencies and nonprofits stepping up to help in any way they can.

Both are important as we acknowledge and address our shared concerns. This editorial deals with the second list.

Madison’s Muslim community has launched the COVID-19 assistance program to help anybody regardless of religion, ethnicity or color with immediate needs. 200 volunteers have already signed up to help.

Total Administrative Services Corporation is making their expertise and emergency benefits accounts available for free during 2020 to help employers respond to the impact the crisis has had on their business. Credit TASC CEO and Madison philanthropist Dan Rashke for that one.

And Rotary Club of Madison recently disbursed more than $200,000 to 55 local organizations to help their important work during these challenges. Good stuff, when we need it most.

