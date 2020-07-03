Editorial: Having the freedom to stay safe, do what’s right

Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — We enter into a Fourth of July weekend unlike any other, and yet believe it or not we still have much to celebrate.

We have the freedom to demand change and the freedom to make change happen.

We have the freedom to seek out information and a range of ideas and the freedom to speak about that which we believe and question that about which we are not sure.

And we have the freedom to stay safe, if we choose. And the freedom to help others enjoy their freedom to stay safe, if we choose.

It would be best if we did not, this year, celebrate these freedoms and the rest we hold dear, in the traditional manner. That can wait. With freedom after all comes responsibilities.

That doesn’t mean we can’t safely celebrate. We can and we should. We have the freedom to do what’s right.

