Editorial: Gun violence must come to an end

MADISON, Wis. — Please help us. Help our city and our citizens. Help each other. Help us end this senseless gun violence.

We are all struggling with the effects of a public health crisis and a social justice crisis. But none of it excuses shooting an 11-year-old girl in the head.

Messages of anger and desperation and fear have been sent and heard. We are truly listening to each other in ways we never have before. Now we have to turn this momentum, this movement into action to protect our city, our fellow citizens, our neighbors, our families and our children.

Police and advocates for justice and change, elected officials at every level and business leaders, community and faith and health care and education workers, please let’s work together. This is not who we are. This can’t be who we are. We don’t have to try to get each other’s attention any more. We’ve done that. We have to end the shooting. Whatever that takes.

