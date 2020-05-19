Editorial: Glimmers of hope moving forward

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — This has been another 24-hour period that offers glimmers of hope moving forward.

Of course the best news is the positive report on early testing of a vaccine for the coronavirus. But there was also action at the state and local levels that provide some relief, some reopening and some recovery.

The Forward Dane plan is notable for its collaborative approach including City of Madison and Dane County government, and Public Health of Madison and Dane County. Welcome as well is support by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce. Overdue allocation of federal funds for assistance to the child care industry and eviction prevention and housing stability gets help to some who need it most. And the announcement of a $1 billion effort to support COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and operations is an essential element of moving forward.

That all of it is refreshingly free of political noise is a bonus. It’s been a good couple of days.

