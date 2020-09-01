Editorial: Ensuring Operation Fresh Start continues making a difference for the next 50 years

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — We have to keep celebrating the good work being done every day in our community, and this month we are recognizing Operation Fresh Start’s 50 years of helping disconnected young people find and stay on their path to self-sufficiency.

The model is as simple as it is effective; meaningful, supported work experiences, mentoring, achieving a high school diploma and continuing on to higher education or self-sufficient employment. The number of 16 to 24-year-olds whose lives have changed in positive ways is testament to the fact that Operation Fresh Start works.

New initiatives include the STRIVE Program and a great new drive to succeed partnership with just Dane. News 3 Now is proud to also be partnering with Operation Fresh Start throughout the month of September on a $50,000 fundraiser that will be matched dollar for dollar by the 2nd Market Capital Economic Opportunity Foundation. We hope you’ll join us in ensuring Operation Fresh Start continues making a difference for the next 50 years.

