Editorial: Don’t forget the virus

MADISON, Wis. — It feels like we’ve taken our eyes off of the coronavirus and that feels like a huge mistake.

Granted there is a lot competing for our attention, including our growing yearning for normalcy, whatever that is. But not only is the virus not going away, it continues to spread, and in some places it is coming back with a vengeance.

In the absence of responsible leadership at the national level, we are forced to individually maneuver through the many pressues of life right now. The social justice movement is necessary, the need to connect is understandable and political pressure to reopen is unfortunatley likely unstoppable. The warnings of health experts are getting less attention but they remain dire.

The health threat has not gone away and will likely get worse. We can minimize that threat if we continue to do the kinds of things that have worked in Dane County. But will we?

