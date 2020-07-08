Editorial: Child care providers need masks too

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — We will assume that it was just an oversight, but the state’s plan to distribute two million cloth face masks to food businesses and K-12 schools leaves out a group that badly needs the help – early child education workers.

There’s no question those targeted to get the masks and thermometers need them to protect essential workers, kids and by extension the rest of us. The problem is it seems to continue a disturbing failure to recognize the critical importance of the child care system which is facing growing pressure to help reopen our economy by staying open and in many cases taking more kids.

It’s hard to think of more essential work than child care right now and yet early childhood educators are not getting the resources and protections as others struggling with this pandemic. That has to change.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments