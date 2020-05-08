Editorial: Celebrating our heroes during National Nurses Week

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — There is simply no way we are going to miss the opportunity to celebrate National Nurses Week.

Not this year. Not now. It is inspirational, frightening and heartwarming to see these remarkable professionals doing their essential work under almost unthinkable conditions and with their own health at risk.

Nursing is a special calling and nurses are special people. That’s always been true and more so for the typically unsung appreciation attached. But for the last few months the entire world has seen nurses tirelessly braving the dangers of their work to take care of us, with COVID, in spite of COVID, all because of COVID which scares the dickens out of the rest of us.

Thank you seems inadequate. But thank you nonetheless. Better perhaps that we will never look at nurses quite the same way again. And we will never forget.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments