Editorial: Celebrating Juneteenth 2020

Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Like so much of life in our world in these times the year’s Juneteenth celebration is like none other.

Madison has always done Juneteenth up right. It’s been recognized nationally for its celebration of the day the last slaves in America were officially told they were free. We hardly need to say what this celebration means this year.

For the most part the traditional Juneteenth events have been taking place virtually this week with panel discussions, music and spoken word performances, arts classes, dance and online cooking demonstrations and meal deliveries.

But replacing the usual day-long party Friday is a rally from noon to 7 p.m. at Olin Park. It is a continuation of the Black Lives Matter protests and the pivot from freedoms and rights in words to justice in action. And in that context we celebrate Juneteenth Day 202o as another element of the movement that is here and the justice and equity to come.

