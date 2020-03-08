Editorial: Celebrating International Women’s Day, but not for president

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

It was hard to not feel discouraged Sunday, International Women’s Day.

Celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women feels hollow after a week in which the two leading women candidates for president dropped out of the race. On top of Oscar snubs and persistent wage disparities, to say nothing of oppression and abuse around the world, it’s difficult to see what achievements we are actually celebrating.

But the Democratic primary results are galling. How can clearly qualified, competitive candidates like Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Kamala Harris come up so short? We’re talking disturbingly short, as in sexist short. As far as we’re concerned we need a woman president. Both Warren and Klobuchar have the credentials, the experience and the smarts. Compared to every other candidate in the race, and especially the two remaining frontrunners, there is only one reason Warren and Klobuchar failed to get enough votes. They are women. And that is profoundly troubling and wrong.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments