Editorial: Celebrating 30 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act

MADISON, Wis. — On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed into law protection from discrimination against millions of people with disabilities and ensured their right to reasonable accommodations.

The Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, is one of the most important civil rights laws in our nation’s history. Thirty years later, we both celebrate, and acknowledge the challenges that remain.

This time in history, this pandemic, reminds us of the lingering disproportionate impacts living with disabilities presents. Health and safety protections including social distancing are especially hard for many people with disabilities. And years of undervaluing the work ethic and skills of people with disabilities has contributed to unnecessary employment shortages.

So barriers and obstacles remain. But at the same time we do celebrate the distance we have come. And given how many of us have disabilities, and will have disabilities, the importance of ADA cannot be overstated.

