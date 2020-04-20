Editorial: Bouncing back safely

MADISON, Wis. — We consider this a good sign.

We have begun to consider the transition from essential, preventative lockdown, to reopening. It means we are seeing necessary slowing of the spread of the coronavirus. It is hopeful. But that optimism must be tempered by caution and patience.

The essential tension in all this is best illustrated by Gov. Evers’ announcement last Friday of an extension of his “Safer at Home” order, and the announcement Monday of his Badger Bounce Back plan. These are neither contradictory nor mutually exclusive. And their eventual success will depend on our shared willingness to balance the two. We are all anxious to reopen our economy and be freed from some of the restrictions placed on what we think of as normal life. But public safety, protection and health must remain our top priority. We’ll continue to analyze all this in editorials to come. For now, bouncing back has begun.

