Editorial: Bipartisan unemployment relief to help those who are struggling

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Well there is no excuse for not getting unemployment help to those who so desperately need it, especially those folks who have been waiting for months.

Thursday Democrats introduced a package of bills to remove barriers to unemployment insurance payments. Earlier in the week Republicans proposed their plan for forgivable loans to those waiting for checks. So we have the makings of bipartisan action to help people who are struggling.

No, we’re not kidding. If Democrats and Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature can’t craft a relief package out of the willingness of both parties to help thousands of unemployed Wisconsinites than our political system is more vile and harmful than we thought possible. This is an opportunity for government to show it can function, a chance to prove the health and welfare of citizens is more important than political gain. You’ve got our hopes up state lawmakers. Please don’t fail us. Life is hard enough as it is.

