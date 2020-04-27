Editorial: Appreciating our grocery stores, the people who work in them

MADISON, Wis. — One of the lasting changes we expect to see when all this is over is our appreciation for our grocery stores and the people who work in them.

From small local owners, to the hundreds of store, meat, fish, produce and bakery managers, shelves stockers, baggers and delivery folks, we’ll never again take going to the grocery store for granted. For some of us it’ll be one of the joys of returning to life as normal.

We want to thank you for masking up, scrubbing everything in sight, monitoring our social distancing and keeping us fed. We know we’ve not always made this easy for you. Some of us have been crabby and unappreciative. But we see you working long hours every day and putting up with all that besides. This would have been a lot worse without your efforts. You’ve helped us get this. Thank you.

