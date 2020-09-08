Editorial: Appreciating Dane County parks

Neil Neinen by Neil Neinen

MADISON, Wis. — It was anything but a traditional Labor Day holiday in terms of parades, bean feeds, picnics and gatherings.

But we suspect many of you took advantage of a recreation and restoration resource that has helped get us through the pandemic so far and that’s the Dane County parks.

Already one of our greatest assets, the parks in the Dane County system have been places of refuge and socially-distanced calm and appreciation of a natural world healthier than our human physical world. What a gift are parks have been and are.

The Dane County Parks Foundation has been working to make our parks better and more sustainable for several years now. What better time to support that work than now when we appreciate them more than ever. You can find links to the foundation online the Dane County Parks website.

We may never look at our parks the same way again.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.