Editorial: Action on climate change for our environment

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — There is new recognition of the impact of climate change and growing momentum to do something about it and we need to take advantage of both.

This coming week the Sierra Club is doing exactly that.

The Sierra Club is having a week of action beginning Monday to draw attention to the costs of pollution in terms of both the environment and human health.

Coal is dirty and increasingly expensive. COVID-19 had made us more aware that exposure to pollution from coal and other sources increases our risk of coronavirus infection.

The local chapter of the Sierra Club is planning virtual webinars, story-sharing, public participation in Wednesday’s public service commission hearing, a call- in to utilities day and a day of yard signs and flyers to raise awareness.

There’s more information, visit the Sierra Club’s website.

