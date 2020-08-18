Editorial: A pledge to promote teaching

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — As Madisonians once again consider the importance of investing in our schools the University of Wisconsin is also investing in the future of education.

Tuesday the UW School of Education launched a bold and needed new program to attract and support new teachers and importantly to keep them here in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Teacher Pledge is an initiative to support over 1,500 students in the school’s teacher education programs paying for tuition, fees, testing certification and other costs for those with greater financial need. In return graduates pledge to teach for three to four years in a pre-K through 12th-grade class in Wisconsin.

The pledge is one part of an ambitious, comprehensive, 10-year plan to bolster the School of Education and address the staffing challenges of schools in Wisconsin and around the nation as well as build a more diverse and effective teacher workforce. We hope and trust donors will step up. This is a pledge to which we should all commit.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments