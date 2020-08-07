Editorial: A new process for supporting 100 Black Men of Madison’s back-to-school celebration

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — Normally this weekend would be the annual back-to-school celebration hosted by 100 Black Men of Madison.

For 26 years 100 Black Men have been providing children with backpacks filled with school supplies and a party to kick off the start of the school year. It’s one of our community’s best back-to-school traditions.

Of course it’s not normal, and that includes returning to school. At the same time the needs of our kids are even greater. But 100 Black Men is there again. The esteemed organization is changing the back-to-school celebration from an event to a process. Project 3,000 will be a yearlong effort to help more than 3,000 families adapt to distance learning and get access to technology tools and services to make the most of virtual learning.

We are impressed with 100 Black Men of Madison’s ability to pivot so quickly and smartly. This is critically important for our kids. Your support is welcome.

