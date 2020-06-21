Editorial: A beacon of light
MADISON, Wis. — Last week, out of the darkness, there was a beacon of light and hope for justice and a more compassionate world.
For the second time in one week from the United States Supreme Court of all places. Look we know the court’s ruling that for now maintains protection for young immigrants does not reform immigration or end discrimination and politically-imposed bias.
But it males it harder to repeal the deferred action for childhood arrivals program and that’s a welcome reprieve. It’s at least seem measure of safety for the dreamers and an extension of time for the majority of Americans, who support fairness and the welcome contributions of immigrants to press congress and the federal government to reform immigration once and for all.
The upcoming election would be a good place to start. It was a little infusion of hope when we really needed one. Hope for dreamers, and for our nation.
