Editorial: A beacon of light

Neil Heinen, Editorial Director by Neil Heinen, Editorial Director

Jan. 20, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2018 (3 days): The shutdown followed the results of a Senate vote over the government's upcoming budget, in which both parties argued over the issue of immigration. the biggest issue being the funding of DACA. Approximately 692,000 workers were furloughed before a proposed stopgap measure to fund the government for four weeks was approved by the House.

MADISON, Wis. — Last week, out of the darkness, there was a beacon of light and hope for justice and a more compassionate world.

For the second time in one week from the United States Supreme Court of all places. Look we know the court’s ruling that for now maintains protection for young immigrants does not reform immigration or end discrimination and politically-imposed bias.

But it males it harder to repeal the deferred action for childhood arrivals program and that’s a welcome reprieve. It’s at least seem measure of safety for the dreamers and an extension of time for the majority of Americans, who support fairness and the welcome contributions of immigrants to press congress and the federal government to reform immigration once and for all.

The upcoming election would be a good place to start. It was a little infusion of hope when we really needed one. Hope for dreamers, and for our nation.

