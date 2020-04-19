Editorial: Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day

Neil Heinen by Neil Heinen

MADISON, Wis. — We were going to start by telling you this is our first non-COVID-19 related editorial in a month.

But actually the 50th anniversary of Earth Day is very much global pandemic related. As much as any observance of Earth Day since Wisconsin’s own Sen. Gaylord Nelson founded it, we are keenly aware of our common humanity and the fragile physical place that hosts our shared lives.

This year’s anniversary was to be marked by millions of people around the world promoting a cleaner and safer environment and reversing climate change. Nelson’s daughter and fellow environmentalist Tia Nelson was to be my guest on for then record. All of that will wait. But when we emerge from the coronavirus crisis, which we will, we will be confronted again by the climate crisis.

May we have an even deeper appreciation for our health, our lives and our planet and may be rise together to protect them and our future.

